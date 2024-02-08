English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Bengal Reeling Under 'Jungle Raj,' Lawless Situation, Says Sarbananda Sonowal, TMC Hits Back

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government.

Ronit Singh
Union minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal
Union minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government, by alleging that ‘jungle raj’ is going in the state and law and order situation deteriorated under the TMC rule. 

Sonowal's sparking remark follows the recent protest surrounding the attack on three Enforcement Directorate officials during a raid at the residence of a TMC leader implicated in a ration distribution scam.

"Jungle raj is going on in West Bengal. There is a completely lawless situation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the country is moving towards the path of development and growth, but in Bengal under the TMC regime, it is just moving backwards," Sonowal said on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

TMC hits back, urges to focus on BJP-ruled states

Responding to Sonowal's ‘jungle raj’ remark against Bengal govt, TMC urged the Union Minister to address the "worsening" law and order situation in BJP-ruled states.

"The law and order situation in Bengal is much better than other states of the country. Kolkata on several occasions has been adjudged the country's safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

A political row erupted in West Bengal on Friday after Enforcement Directorate officers, conducting raids at a TMC leader’s house in North 24 Parganas in connection with the PDS case, sustained serious injuries in an attack by the leader’s supporters. The CRPF personnel. accompanying the ED officials, were also mishandled by the alleged TMC MLA supporters.  

The ED, in a statement, said three of its officers sustained serious injuries and had to be admitted to a hospital after being attacked by a mob of 800-1000 people who gathered when the team went to search the house of TMC convener Sahajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

