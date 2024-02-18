Updated September 7th, 2021 at 06:28 IST
Bengal reports 13 more Covid deaths, 505 new cases
Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) Altogether 13 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday taking the death toll due to the disease in West Bengal to 18,515, the health department said in its bulletin.
The tally went up to 15,52,576 with 505 fresh cases of the contagion, it added.
In the last 24 hours, 664 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the cured people to 15,25,581. The discharge rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, it added.
The number of active cases was recorded at 8,480.
Nadia accounted for four fatalities while two deaths each were reported from North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. One fatality each was registered in Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri district, it said.
At least 26,338 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state pushing the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,72,36,527, the bulletin said.
On Monday, altogether 6,63,799 people were inoculated in West Bengal taking the total number of people getting vaccinated to 4,40,62,405, a senior official of the health department said. PTI SCH NN NN
Published September 7th, 2021 at 06:28 IST
