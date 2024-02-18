Advertisement

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) West Bengal reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, surpassing the previous day’s figure by 2 fatalities, as the toll mounted to 18,678, a health department bulletin said.

The state logged 537 fresh cases, but the count remained below the single-day recoveries, it said.

The coronavirus tally in the state stands at 15,62,710.

West Bengal now has 7,741 active cases, while 15,36,291 people have recovered from the disease, including 592 since Monday. At least 33,117 samples were tested in the state since Monday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,77,97,142, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, over 10 lakh people were administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, raising the number of beneficiaries to 5,28,95,939, an official of the health department said. PTI SCH RBT RBT