Updated September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST
Bengal reports 8 more Covid deaths, 724 new cases
Bengal reports 8 more Covid deaths, 724 new cases
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,539 with eight more persons succumbing to the disease on Thursday, the bulletin released by the state health department said.
The tally went up to 15,54,652 as 724 new cases were reported.
Advertisement
In the last 24 hours, 758 recoveries were recorded in the state. So far, 15,27,867 people have been cured of the disease, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases now is 8,246.
Advertisement
Since Wednesday, the state tested 39,330 samples for coronavirus taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,73,53,215, it added.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, 4,74,449 doses were administered in West Bengal taking the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose to 4,58,67,875, a health department official said. PTI SCH NN NN
Advertisement
Published September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Joe Root's overseas Test tonsWeb Storiesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.