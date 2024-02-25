English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST

Bengal reports 8 more Covid deaths, 724 new cases

Bengal reports 8 more Covid deaths, 724 new cases

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,539 with eight more persons succumbing to the disease on Thursday, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

The tally went up to 15,54,652 as 724 new cases were reported.

Advertisement

In the last 24 hours, 758 recoveries were recorded in the state. So far, 15,27,867 people have been cured of the disease, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases now is 8,246.

Advertisement

Since Wednesday, the state tested 39,330 samples for coronavirus taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,73,53,215, it added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 4,74,449 doses were administered in West Bengal taking the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose to 4,58,67,875, a health department official said. PTI SCH NN NN

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo