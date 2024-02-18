Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 07:10 IST

Bengal: Rs 2.5 cr allocated for first lot of women's income support scheme beneficiaries

Bengal: Rs 2.5 cr allocated for first lot of women's income support scheme beneficiaries

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government has allocated around Rs 2.5 crore for the first lot of beneficiaries of the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' (treasure of Goddess Lakshmi), an income support scheme for women, who will start getting money in their bank accounts before the Durga Puja next month, a senior official said on Monday.

The allotment was decided after scrutinising the first lot of applications.

Advertisement

A total of Rs 2.48 crore has been allocated and out of it, the maximum of Rs 29.81 lakh was granted for South 24 Parganas district, the official said.

Funds were also allocated for the districts of North 24 Parganas (Rs 25.96 lakh), Purba Medinipur (Rs 19.87 lakh) and Murshidabad (Rs 17.45 lakh), he said.

Advertisement

The state government has received over 1.79 crore applications for the scheme.

Under the initiative, the state government will provide Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, and Rs 500 to those belonging to the general category.

Advertisement

It is a part of the ruling Trinamool Congress’ election manifesto. PTI SCH NN NN

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2021 at 07:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

8 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

8 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

8 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

8 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News33 minutes ago

  2. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo