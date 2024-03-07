×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Bengal Safest State for Women, Says Mamata Amid Sandeshkhali Row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image:ANI
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women and attacked the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading false narrative on Sandeshkhali where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual assault and land grab. 

Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women's rights, she said, "Some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali. BJP leaders are spreading canards about the safety of women in West Bengal but they maintain a stoic silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states." 

"West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women," she said.

Mamata Targets Ex-Justice Abhijit Ganguly

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP during the day, she said, "We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls." 

Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for "taking away jobs of thousands of youths" across the state through his judgments on educational matters, Banerjee said, "The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat." 

Sandeshkhali Uprising: Mamata Govt In Tight Spot

Since the attack on ED team, accompanied by CRPF officials, in Sandeshkhali during raids at Shahjahan Sheikh's residence in connection with a ration scam case, the women of the region have risen against the Trinamool government, putting Mamata Banerjee in the tough spot. 

Shocking allegations were made, including that of oppression, sexual offences, and harassment, by the Sandeshkhali women against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close aides including Uttam Sardar and Shibprasad Hazra.  

Both of Shahjahan’s closest aides were arrested on February 10 and 17, but Shahjahan, subsequently arrested, was in hiding since the attack on ED team. Currently, the TMC strongman is under CBI custody, as per Calcutta High Court's directives. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

