Bengal Shocker: Woman Sells Husband's Kidney for Rs 10 Lakh, Only to Run Away with Boyfriend

Howrah: A woman in West Bengal's Howrah district emotionally blackmailed her husband to sell his kidney for Rs 10 lakh amid ‘financial distress’; she then took the money and ran away with her boyfriend. The woman's husband has filed a complaint and a case has been registered.

Bengal Shocker: Woman Forces Husband to Sell Kidney for Rs 10 Lakh

The wife convinced her partner to sell his kidney so that their 10-year-old daughter's future including her marriage could be financially secured. After searching for a buyer for almost a year, the husband sold his kidney for Rs 10 lakh three months ago.

Wife Takes the Rs 10 Lakh After Selling Husband's Kidney and Runs Away with Boyfriend

The woman then took the Rs 10 lakh that came from selling her husband's kidney and ran away with her boyfriend, whom she had met via Facebook and was in a relationship with.