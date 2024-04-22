Advertisement

Tamluk: Former judge of the Calcutta High Court and BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday demanded "immediate resignation" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

It came after the Calcutta HC ordered cancellations of appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government.

Gangopadhyay, whose single bench had previously ordered CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, asserted that "the entire group of fraudsters in the state administration" responsible for perpetrating the scam "should be hanged".

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi on Monday also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report in three months.

Gangopadhyay resigned as a Calcutta High Court judge on March 5 to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district on a BJP ticket.

"The real culprits are sitting in top positions of state administration and hiding behind their security bubble. If they have the courage and any shame left in them, they should quit their positions of power, shred their protective cover and face investigations. The Chief Minister deprived the qualified candidates for years and left them under unspeakable distress," he said and added, "I would have dragged her down from her chair myself if I had that kind of power."

Gangopadhyay also gave a clarion call to "both Hindus and Muslims to boycott Banerjee" since "candidates belonging to both communities were affected" by the scam.

SSC Recruitment Scam 2016: Court Order

In a massive setback for the West Bengal government, the court nullified the appointments of all teaching and non-teaching staff hired in 2016.

More than 23 lakh candidates appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 for 24,640 vacant posts. A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued.

The court also directed those “recruited illegally" to return their salaries within six weeks.

(With PTI Inputs…)