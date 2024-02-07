Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at several locations in the city in connection with the Teacher Recruitment scam. As per sources, searches are being conducted at six locations in the city, including New Town and other areas. Raids are on at the residence of Prashanna Roy and his close aides. Searches are also on at Pradeep Singh's flat. Pradeep Singh was arrested earlier by the CBI in connection with the Teacher Recruitment scam. Pradeep Singh, who was reportedly an agent, later got bail.