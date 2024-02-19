English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 18:18 IST

Bengal's first lung transplantation takes place; patient under observation

Bengal's first lung transplantation takes place; patient under observation

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday witnessed its first lung transplantation after doctors at a private hospital in Kolkata successfully conducted a marathon surgery to give a 60-year-old patient a new lease of life, an official of the medical establishment said.

The operation on the male patient started late on Monday night and took around 11-12 hours for the doctors to complete the process of transplanting the organ which came from a brain dead person in Gujarat.

Advertisement

The recipient, who developed complications following recovery from Covid-19, is on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support for over three months as both of his lungs were completely damaged, he said.

“The surgery ended this morning and the patient is on ECMO support now. He is under observation of the treating doctors. Whether his condition is stable or not could be ascertained only after a few more hours,” the official told PTI.

Advertisement

The organ of a patient from Gujarat's Surat was flown in a special flight to the city at around 9.30 pm on Monday and was rushed to the hospital in the southern part of the city via a green corridor created for the purpose.

"The ECMO support was also not working well for him and he was required to undergo a transplant. We are hopeful that the elderly man will get back a new lease of life," the official said.

Advertisement

A lung transplant is reserved for people who have tried other medications or treatments, but their conditions haven't sufficiently improved. PTI SCH NN NN

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 18:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

4 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

5 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

9 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videos30 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Republic Reporter Dragged, Assaulted And Arrested By Cops

    Politics News41 minutes ago

  4. Court Acquits 4 Men Accused of Killing 2 During 2020 Delhi Riots

    India News41 minutes ago

  5. Mahindra unveils new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range variants

    Automobile41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo