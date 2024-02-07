Bengaluru: 16 School Vehicle Drivers Booked for Drunk Driving During Morning Hours

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Sixteen school vehicle drivers here were booked by the city police for operating under the influence of alcohol between 7 am and 9:30 am.

Bengaluru police conducted a special surprise drive against drunk driving on Tuesday. A total of 3,414 school vehicle drivers underwent alcohol tests to ensure the safety of young passengers they transport

Advertisement

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth, a total of 3,414 school vehicle drivers were checked for consumption of alcohol. Out of them, 16 were found positive during the alcohol test. They were prosecuted under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and section 185 (Driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act."

The drivers' licenses were immediately sent to the appropriate Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for suspension in response to the infractions, guaranteeing that their acts would have rapid repercussions.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Traffic Police checked 7,620 cars on New Year's Eve and reported 330 incidences of drunk driving against drivers and motorists. Four of the 14 recorded accidents that occurred in the city during the last 24 hours resulted in fatalities.

At different points throughout the city, Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) has been inspecting drivers and riders of two-wheelers who may have been driving under the influence since December 21.

Advertisement

Up to December 30, more than 27,280 vehicles were inspected by the traffic police's four divisions. A total of 717 drivers or riders were charged during these checks for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit of 30 mg/100 ml of blood.

