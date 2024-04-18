Advertisement

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old former IT employee was arrested for allegedly stealing 24 laptops worth over Rs 10 lakh from paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru.

Jassi Agarwal, a 26-year-old from Noida, holds an engineering degree and moved to Bengaluru from Noida for a job.

She allegedly started stealing laptops and gadgets from PGs and returned to her hometown to sell them in black market. Jassie waits for other residents to leave for meals before entering their rooms to steal laptops and other valuable items.

This pattern repeated as she moved from one paying guest accommodation to another. Upon returning to Bengaluru, she would seek out new paying guest accommodations to target for laptops. Jassi's new job became so demanding and "profitable" that she decided to leave her banking job approximately 12 months ago and focus all her efforts on stealing laptops.

Two other individuals were also involved in the thefts, responsible for receiving the stolen gadgets and selling them outside. However, their scheme was disrupted when one of the paying guest residents filed a complaint with the police and eventually, Police authorities in the HAL area of the city took 26-year-old Jassi Agarwal from Noida into custody.