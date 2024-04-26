Advertisement

Bengaluru: Voting is a crucial exercise which allows an individual to have a say in the country's democracy. Centenarians are allowed to cast votes from the vicinity of their homes. Meanwhile, an incident has come to forefront where a 78-year-old woman who was diagnosed with pneumonia on April 23 and is currently on oxygen support cast her vote on a stretcher at the polling booth in Bengaluru, as per media reports.

According to the media reports, when the woman complained of breathlessness, exhaustion and cough, she was rushed to Manipal Hospitals in Jayanagar. Her oxygen level was found to be 80 per cent (as compared to 95 per cent or higher in healthy bodies), after her medical check was done.

Advertisement

Regardless of having serious medical conditions, the septuagenarian conveyed her desire to cast her vote. Fourteen Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka went to polls today.

With the medical team's assistance, the woman was taken to a polling booth in the Jayanagar constituency, where she cast her vote on a stretcher.

An estimated 22.34 per cent turnout was reported until 11 am, with long queues seen at polling booths across the state.

Advertisement

In the first phase, the Congress is contesting in all 14 seats, BJP has fielded nominees in 11 and its alliance partner JD(S), which joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year, in three -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.



