Bengaluru Airport Rolls Back Entry Fee For Private And Commercial Vehicles

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru airport authorities have canceled the new fee structure that required both private and commercial vehicles to pay a fee for accessing the airport premises.

The notification indicated that travel to and from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru would become expensive beginning Monday. Private vehicles (whiteboards) would be required to pay a fee of up to Rs 150 for 7–14 minutes. Anything below seven minutes for private vehicles would not be charged.

Commercial vehicles, including cabs, were mandated to pay an entry fee of Rs 150 for up to seven minutes. It would increase to Rs 300 if these vehicles exceeded the seven-minute mark.

The charge would increase to Rs 300 if these vehicles exceeded the seven-minute mark, it said. The new fee structure was said to be applicable at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport.

