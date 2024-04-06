×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Bengaluru Auditor Assaulted by Colleagues; Five Arrested in Workplace Dispute Turned Violent

Bengaluru auditor assaulted by colleagues over work pressure; swift police action leads to arrest of five individuals.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Workplace Conflict Turns Violent: Auditor Assaulted by Colleagues
Workplace Conflict Turns Violent: Auditor Assaulted by Colleagues | Image:X: @WazBLR
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident that highlights workplace tensions gone awry, the Bengaluru Police have arrested five individuals for brutally attacking a man with iron rod identified as Suresh, who works as an auditor with a private firm. Shockingly, two of the assailants were revealed to be colleagues of the victim, shedding light on a troubling saga of internal conflict turned violent.

The altercation, which unfolded on the ring road near Kalyan Nagar, was captured on a dash camera and swiftly circulated across social media platforms, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

According to the police report, Suresh is employed as an auditor with a prominent milk product company in Bengaluru. Remarkably, among the five arrested, two individuals—Umashankar and Vinesh—were co-workers of Suresh within the same company.

Initial investigations have unearthed a chilling motive behind the assault. The accused confessed to orchestrating the attack, citing alleged workplace pressures imposed by Suresh. It is alleged that Suresh, known for his stringent auditing practices, had garnered a reputation for uncompromisingly enforcing stock balance procedures, much to the chagrin of his colleagues.

Advertisement

The video was shared by a resident of Bengaluru when he was driving.

Watch the Video:

Prior to Suresh's tenure, the accused had reportedly maintained a lax approach towards stock balance management, often delaying compliance. However, Suresh's arrival marked a significant shift, as he diligently flagged discrepancies and took proactive measures to address them, much to the discomfort of his co-workers.

Advertisement

Incensed by Suresh's actions, Umashankar and Vinesh purportedly sought retribution, resorting to drastic measures to settle their grievances. Umashankar, in collaboration with a former colleague identified as Sandeep, allegedly enlisted the services of goons from KR Puram to carry out the assault.

The assailants, armed with an iron rod, mercilessly attacked Suresh, leaving him battered and injured on the roadside. However, their brazen act of violence was captured on camera, leading to their eventual apprehension by the authorities.

Advertisement

The swift action taken by the Hennur police in arresting the accused individuals underscores the gravity of the situation and sends a stern message against resorting to violence as a means of resolving workplace disputes.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer's Viral Video

4 minutes ago
Declan Rice

EPL 2023/24 Golden Boot

6 minutes ago
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Max wins POLE in Japan

7 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Cryptic Post

8 minutes ago
police

Woman Paraded Semi-Naked

8 minutes ago
US

NYC Hijab Lawsuit

9 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee defends attack on NIA team in West Bengal

Mamata Defends Attack

14 minutes ago
Nourishing Foods To Care For Your Sick Dog

Foods For Sick Dogs

16 minutes ago
Star Footballer Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi for ARG

23 minutes ago
Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel

Wolff on Vettel rumours

24 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

CM Yogi on Terrorism

24 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan Returns

26 minutes ago
Noida Orphanage Fire

Noida Orphanage Fire

29 minutes ago
UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man

New Oldest Man

29 minutes ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

33 minutes ago
Nail inspo

Summer Nail Paint Ideas

33 minutes ago
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024: RCB vs RR

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News19 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India Newsa day ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo