Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident that highlights workplace tensions gone awry, the Bengaluru Police have arrested five individuals for brutally attacking a man with iron rod identified as Suresh, who works as an auditor with a private firm. Shockingly, two of the assailants were revealed to be colleagues of the victim, shedding light on a troubling saga of internal conflict turned violent.

The altercation, which unfolded on the ring road near Kalyan Nagar, was captured on a dash camera and swiftly circulated across social media platforms, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to the police report, Suresh is employed as an auditor with a prominent milk product company in Bengaluru. Remarkably, among the five arrested, two individuals—Umashankar and Vinesh—were co-workers of Suresh within the same company.

Initial investigations have unearthed a chilling motive behind the assault. The accused confessed to orchestrating the attack, citing alleged workplace pressures imposed by Suresh. It is alleged that Suresh, known for his stringent auditing practices, had garnered a reputation for uncompromisingly enforcing stock balance procedures, much to the chagrin of his colleagues.

The video was shared by a resident of Bengaluru when he was driving.

Watch the Video:

SHOCKING!



In Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar, dash camera of a vehicle records a man being assaulted with a rod in broad daylight. Attacker walks out on the road normally.



I've no idea if he survived. @BlrCityPolice look into this



Source of the video: @/_cavalier_fantome on instagram pic.twitter.com/uNy51CBwpY — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) April 2, 2024

Prior to Suresh's tenure, the accused had reportedly maintained a lax approach towards stock balance management, often delaying compliance. However, Suresh's arrival marked a significant shift, as he diligently flagged discrepancies and took proactive measures to address them, much to the discomfort of his co-workers.

Incensed by Suresh's actions, Umashankar and Vinesh purportedly sought retribution, resorting to drastic measures to settle their grievances. Umashankar, in collaboration with a former colleague identified as Sandeep, allegedly enlisted the services of goons from KR Puram to carry out the assault.

The assailants, armed with an iron rod, mercilessly attacked Suresh, leaving him battered and injured on the roadside. However, their brazen act of violence was captured on camera, leading to their eventual apprehension by the authorities.

The swift action taken by the Hennur police in arresting the accused individuals underscores the gravity of the situation and sends a stern message against resorting to violence as a means of resolving workplace disputes.