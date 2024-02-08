Flights scheduled for the weekend before the temple opening are nearly sold out, prompting a drastic increase in ticket prices. | Image: Alaska Airlines' Twitter handle

Ayodhya: As the grand consecration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, a surge in demand for flights from Bengaluru is evident, with visitors from the IT hub eager to witness the historic event.

Flights scheduled for the weekend before the temple opening are nearly sold out, prompting a drastic increase in ticket prices.

395% Increase in flight price

For a one-way flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya on January 20, the cheapest ticket is now priced at Rs 24,000, while the priciest ticket for the same day has skyrocketed to Rs 29,700 – marking a staggering 395% increase.

Despite the invite-only nature of the consecration ceremony, common people are making plans to be in Ayodhya, even if it means experiencing the event from a distance.

According to various ticketing agencies, the costliest air tickets for the Bengaluru-Ayodhya route are on Saturday, January 20, followed by Friday, January 19, and Sunday, January 21. Ticket prices for January 19 start from Rs 21,500, and for January 21, fares begin at Rs 10,000.

While one-way flight tickets to Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport were priced around Rs 6,000 just a month ago, prices for the weekend preceding the temple opening have surged significantly.

Air India Express set to operate thrice-weekly direct flights

Despite the absence of direct flights between Bengaluru and Ayodhya, Air India Express is set to operate thrice-weekly direct flights starting January 17, providing pilgrims from South India with convenient one-stop itineraries.

Indigo and Air India Express are the exclusive airlines connecting Bengaluru to Ayodhya, and Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express, expressed the significance of Bengaluru as a pivotal hub for pilgrims traveling to Ayodhya.