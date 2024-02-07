Advertisement

Bengaluru-Ayodhya Flight: Ahead of the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the first flight from Karnataka's Bengaluru arrives in Ayodhya on Wedneday. Until now, there have been no non-stop flights connecting Bengaluru and Ayodhya and flyers had to travel via Lucknow. However, with Air India Express' tri-weekly direct flights, the travel time between the two cities (Bengaluru to Ayodhya) has been reduced to just 2.5 hours. For journeys scheduled between January 17 and 22, ticket prices range from ₹6,548 to ₹8,799, reports said.

A passenger who arrived on the flight said, "Earlier, we had to come here via Lucknow. We keep looking at the developments here shown in the media. We feel very happy."

#WATCH | The first flight from Karnataka's Bengaluru arrives in Ayodhya, UP



A passenger who arrived on the flight says, "Earlier, we had to come here via Lucknow. We keep looking at the developments here shown in the media. We feel very happy." pic.twitter.com/R839yl9Nl3 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Besides, Air India Express has also started direct flights connecting Ayodhya with Kolkata from today.

Flight Ticket Prices to Ayodhya Soar Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

As per a travel portal, the ticket price of Ayodhya-bound flights have skyrocketed ahead of the grand Ram Temple ceremony as compared to normal days.

On Delhi-Ayodhya route, Air India Express Airlines is offering a non-stop flight ticket at a price of Rs 11,829 against the normal price of Rs 6,843.

Whereas Indigo airlines is offering a ticket for non-stop Mumbai-Ayodhya flight at over Rs 20,000 against the normal price range of Rs 5,000- 5,500.

To take a flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya on January 19, one has to pay around Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,555 to fly on January 20. The journey is expected to take up at least 6 hours with layover in cities like Delhi and Gwalior.

On Chennai-Ayodhya route, Indigo airlines is offering the cheapest ticket at around Rs 19,000 while the costliest at around Rs 23,000 with layover in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

For a Kolkata-Ayodhya flight, the ticket price is ranging around on Rs 21,393 on January 20.

For a Kochi-Ayodhya flight, a flight ticket will cost around Rs 24,000.

Flight prices from Indore will around over Rs 20,000 on January 20.

To take a flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on January 20, one has to pay over Rs 25,000.

An Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight will cost around over Rs 17,000 on January 20.

To travel on a Ayodhya-bound flight from Visakhapatnam, one has to pay over Rs 17,000 on January 20.

