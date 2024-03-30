×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Main Road To Be Partially Closed For One Year From April 1 For Metro work

To facilitate the construction work of Lakkasandra Underground Metro station, the Bannerghatta main road here will be closed from MICO signal upto Anepalya Junction for a period of one year from April 1 onwards.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Main Road To Be Partially Closed For One Year From April 1 For Metro work
Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Main Road To Be Partially Closed For One Year From April 1 For Metro work | Image:PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: To facilitate the construction work of Lakkasandra Underground Metro station, the Bannerghatta main road here will be closed from MICO signal upto Anepalya Junction for a period of one year from April 1 onwards, officials said on Saturday.

In its statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said traffic moving on Bannerghatta Main Road intending to reach Anepalya Junction will have to take a right turn at MICO signal to reach Adugodi signal via BOSCH link road and take left.

Advertisement

There is no deviation to the traffic moving towards Dairy Circle from Anepalya junction.

"Traffic from Dairy Circle towards Shanthinagar to take left at 7th Main Road of Wilson Garden. Public are requested to make note of the above changes and cooperate in this regard," it added.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

a minute ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

2 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

6 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

6 minutes ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

7 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

9 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

9 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

10 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

10 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

11 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

12 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

13 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

14 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

15 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

16 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

16 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

25 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo