Bengaluru Bans Liquor For 3 Days From Valentine’s Day

New Delhi: Bengaluru has imposed a temporary ban on the sale of liquor for three days, starting from Valentine’s Day, stated City District Collector, Dayananda K.A. The ban on liquor in Bengaluru comes ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Council Bengaluru Teachers Constituency By-election 2024. The decision, aimed at ensuring a fair electoral process and maintaining peace during the teachers' election, comes in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct already in effect for the Bengaluru election. This Code of Conduct is scheduled to be in force until February 23 in Bengaluru.

Teachers from seven assembly constituencies in Bengaluru city district, including Yelahanka, Batarayanpur, Yeshavantpur, Dasarahalli, Mahadevpur, Bangalore South, and Anekal, are set to exercise their voting rights to elect a new representative.

District Collector Dayananda K.A. clarified the specifics, stating, "The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in force in Bangalore for three days from February 14 due to the Karnataka Legislative Council Bengaluru Teachers Constituency By-election 2024."

The liquor prohibition will commence at 5 pm on February 14 and conclude at 6 am on February 17, 2024.

This decision is grounded in Rule 10(b) of the Karnataka Excise Rules, 1967, and executed under the powers conferred by Section 135(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Consequently, all liquor transactions are prohibited throughout the district, and official dry days have been declared to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.