Updated February 9th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Bengaluru-based Engineer Shares Tech Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

"The whole recession situation in tech is making me uneasy. Maybe at the lowest confidence level in my career", tweeted Mohan.

Digital Desk
Layoff Latest News
Layoff Latest News | Image:FreePik
  • 2 min read
Layoff News: A Bengaluru-based techie was sacked from his position as software engineer at Forma (formerly Twic), 24 hours after posting his career concerns on social on X (formerly Twitter). Jishnu Mohan, who was working with Forma for four years as a programmer was sacked on February 8 after his tweets about a 'low confidence level'  in his career.  

"The whole recession situation in tech is making me uneasy. Maybe at the lowest confidence level in my career", tweeted Mohan, who had been working remotely from Kochi, Kerala.

After his sudden sacking, Mohan took to Twitter once more, sharing the news of his layoff. He also asked people for job opportunities. "That was quick. I got laid off today, as part of reorg. So actively looking for a job now. Please let me know if anyone is hiring", he tweeted. Check out his tweet below.

In an instant, Mohan's comments section became inundated with leads to open positions and requests for his CV. Several people shared job openings that aligned perfectly with his qualifications and experience, while others pledged to forward Mohan's resume directly to organizations seeking candidates with his skillset.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

