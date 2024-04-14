Advertisement

Kolkata: As the National Investigation Authority (NIA) picked up Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast's mastermind Abdul Mateen Taha from West Bengal's Contai, the Opposition has cornered the Mamata Banerjee government over how a wanted ISIS member could land up in the state during the election season when the patrolling at the inter-state borders is supposed to be watertight, as per the Election Commission guidelines. Both bombers Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib were nabbed from Digha, which lies next to the Odisha border.

Claiming credit for the arrests, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that her police nabbed the accused within two hours. Refuting Mamata's claims that the bombers were in the state for two hours, highly placed sources in the probing agencies have revealed that the suspects were staying in the state for the past few days and one of them even tried to procure fake identity proof from Bengal. The porous border management of the West Bengal administration has come under the scanner yet again even after the NIA had alerted the authorities that the bombers were somewhere near the India-Bangladesh border.

After BJP hits out at the West Bengal govt, calling the state 'safe haven' for terrorists, West Bengal Police claims that the suspects were arrested in a joint… pic.twitter.com/9lOAULfvxX — Republic (@republic) April 12, 2024

Calling Bengal a 'safe haven for terrorists,' BJP's Amit Malviya took to X and wrote, "NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists.

Soon after Malviya's attack, West Bengal police took to X and wrote, "Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies", further adding, The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities."

