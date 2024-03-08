×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 8

Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 8.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rameshwaram Cafe
Rameshwaram Cafe | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: After witnessing a low-intensity explosion on March 1, Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 8. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also expected to attend the reopening event.

Days after being hit by a low-intensity IED explosion, Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe is set to reopen to the public on March 8. The IED explosion at the cafe took place on March 1 injuring more than 9 people. The investigation in the case is underway with the search of the prime suspect in the case.

This development comes as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was handed over the investigation into the IED blast that injured some 10 people.

On Wednesday, released a photograph of the prime suspect in the case and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who provided information leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru cafe blast suspect was spotted without a ‘hat or a mask’ in one of the pictures from the latest CCTV footage acquired by the authorities.

The explosion took place near the kitchen where people were lined up, as per the videos of the incidents being shared on social media.
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

