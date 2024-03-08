Advertisement

Bengaluru: After witnessing a low-intensity explosion on March 1, Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 8. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also expected to attend the reopening event.

#WATCH | After a low-intensity explosion hit Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1, it is set to reopen to the public on March 9. pic.twitter.com/WSA0Qkiz0d — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

This development comes as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was handed over the investigation into the IED blast that injured some 10 people.

On Wednesday, released a photograph of the prime suspect in the case and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who provided information leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru cafe blast suspect was spotted without a ‘hat or a mask’ in one of the pictures from the latest CCTV footage acquired by the authorities.

The explosion took place near the kitchen where people were lined up, as per the videos of the incidents being shared on social media.

