Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 9

Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 9.

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: After witnessing a low-intensity explosion on March 1, Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 9.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Whatsapp logo