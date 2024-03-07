Advertisement

Bengaluru: After witnessing a low-intensity explosion on March 1, Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 9.

#WATCH | After a low-intensity explosion hit Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1, it is set to reopen to the public on March 9. pic.twitter.com/WSA0Qkiz0d — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)