Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 9
Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 9.
Rameshwaram Cafe | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: After witnessing a low-intensity explosion on March 1, Bengaluru's well-known Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen to the public on March 9.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
