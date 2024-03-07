Advertisement

Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case Update: In a latest breakthrough in the Bengaluru cafe blast case, fresh images of the suspect have emerged. In one of the photos, the suspect is seen travelling on a bus without a cap and mask.

As per reports, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials recovered the suspect’s baseball cap outside a nearby mosque. Officials suspect that the Bangalore blast suspect changed his clothes after the blast.

Fresh image of Bengaluru cafe blast suspect | Republic

CCTV footage on the day of the blast on March 1 revealed some identity of the suspect, when the bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru injured nine people.

The CCTV cameras have captured suspect’s arrival in a public bus at a bus stop located about 100 metres from the cafe around 10.45 am, his entry into the cafe at 11.34 am, exit at 11.43 am, and subsequent walk to a bus stop over a kilometre away for his escape using public buses.

Fresh image of the Bengaluru cafe blast suspect travelling on a public bus | Republic

On Wednesday, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the suspect and also posted his CCTV grab.

Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Hints at Possible Link With Mangaluru Pressure Cooker Blast in 2022#BengaluruCafeBlast #BengaluruBlast #NIA #Mangaluru #MangaluruBlasthttps://t.co/VtRp9OHCJN — Republic (@republic)

The NIA has intensified its probe into the Bengaluru cafe blast case. A trail of possible link with the blast that took place Mangaluru has surfaced. Drawing a hint from the findings during the investigation, the NIA feels that the handler behind the Bengaluru cafe blast could be the same who executed the blast in Mangaluru and Shivamogga as well.