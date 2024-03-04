English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Bengaluru Bomb Blast Case: Karnataka ISIS Modules Under Scanner by NIA, Suspects Being Tracked

Suspects for various ISIS modules in Karnataka are being traced, and their phone numbers and social media being tracked by NIA.

Reported by: Prajwal Prasad
Suspicious blast in Rameshwaram Cafe
A bomb blast occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. | Image:Republic Digital
Bengaluru: After the low intensity bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) modules of Karnataka are under scanner by Indian investigation agencies.

The ISIS modules currently active in the state of Karnataka are the ISIS Al Hind module, the Ballari module, the ISIS Bangalore module, and the ISIS Shivamogga Module. These four modules of the terror  outfit are under the radar of the investigation agencies.

NIA begins trial of suspects arrested in ISIS modules

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is collecting information about ISIS suspects who are absconding. The NIA is probing whether anyone who is absconding resembles the suspect who entered Rameswaram Cafe and caused the bomb blast. The NIA officials are mainly investigating this aspect.

Investigation agencies tracking phone numbers of suspects

The investigation agencies are also tracking 15-20 phone numbers of absconding suspects of these ISIS modules connected to previous cases being tracked.

The investigation agencies are tracking social media handles of those connected to these phone numbers to hunt them down.

Telegram, Wickr messaging platforms and Tor browser under scanner

Investigation agencies are also looking if these suspects of ISIS are communicating via the dark web. Apps such as Telegram and Wicker are also being tracked.

Investigation agencies are also tracking the use of the Tor browser for communication and financial exchange.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

