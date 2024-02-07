The bride’s unconventional decision on her wedding day has caught widespread attention | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: Ditching the traditional mode of transportation for her wedding, a bride in Bengaluru opted for a metro ride to beat the traffic logjam. A video of the bride travelling on Bengaluru Metro has gone viral. The video shared by social media platform X by @ForeverBLRU on January 16, showed the woman adorned with jewellery and saree travelling on Namma Metro.

“Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! Peak Bengaluru moment (sic).“

The bride’s unconventional decision on her wedding day has caught widespread attention with many users appreciating her.

The woman who made an unplanned entry to the metro station was seen traveling in the Metro with ease and a smile on her face.

Some users raised concerns over the traffic in the city. The bride’s daring decision on her wedding day highlights the inclination of people towards smart mode of travel over the conventional modes due to challenges they face on roads i.e., traffic.

While commenting on the post, a user wrote,” May God bless the couple for a happy married life. I hope the authorities make a note of it. Ideally a bride and a groom are not supposed to roam around openly like this. For how long will this city suffer with its traffic woes(sic).”

Another wrote,” Practical person. Wish her great future(sic).”

“We should congratulate our politicians for ensuring traffic is jammed and metros are used(Sic),” commented a user.