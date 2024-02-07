Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

‘Metrowaale Dulhania Le Jaayenga’: B'luru Bride Ditches Car to Beat Traffic to Reach Venue | WATCH

The bride’s unconventional decision on her wedding day has caught widespread attention with many users appreciating her.

Manisha Roy
Bride takes Bengaluru Metro
The bride’s unconventional decision on her wedding day has caught widespread attention | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ditching the traditional mode of transportation for her wedding, a bride in Bengaluru opted for a metro ride to beat the traffic logjam. A video of the bride travelling on Bengaluru Metro has gone viral. The video shared by social media platform X by @ForeverBLRU on January 16, showed the woman adorned with jewellery and saree travelling on Namma Metro.  

“Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! Peak Bengaluru moment (sic).“

Advertisement

The bride’s unconventional decision on her wedding day has caught widespread attention with many users appreciating her.

Advertisement

The woman who made an unplanned entry to the metro station was seen traveling in the Metro with ease and a smile on her face.

Some users raised concerns over the traffic in the city. The bride’s daring decision on her wedding day highlights the inclination of people towards smart mode of travel over the conventional modes due to challenges they face on roads i.e., traffic.

Advertisement

While commenting on the post, a user wrote,” May God bless the couple for a happy married life. I hope the authorities make a note of it. Ideally a bride and a groom are not supposed to roam around openly like this. For how long will this city suffer with its traffic woes(sic).”

Another wrote,” Practical person. Wish her great future(sic).”

Advertisement

“We should congratulate our politicians for ensuring traffic is jammed and metros are used(Sic),” commented a user.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement