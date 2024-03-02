Advertisement

Hyderabad: After an IED blast rocked Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café on Friday, the Hyderabad Police are on high alert. With strict vigilance, the police have intensified the security measures across the city. The cops are conducting vehicle checks and patrolling. They have also been asked to conduct checks at railway stations and other crowded places.

On Friday, searches were conducted at various hotels, lodges, railway and bus stations in the city by special police teams including the Task Force and Special Operations Team.

News agency PTI quoted a Cyberabad police official as saying, “We are watchful. We did some checks randomly, some places where public gatherings are there. No need to alarm anybody.”

The security has also been tightened in view of the upcoming festivals.

10 injured in Bengaluru cafe blast

A low-intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. The injured include cafe staff and a customer. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The explosion was reported at around 1pm at the Whitefield branch of the cafe. Police officials, the bomb disposal and detection squad and the FSL team had reached the spot.

Sources told Republic TV that a mysterious object was kept inside a bag that exploded. The roof of the cafe has been blown away, partially. A 12-volt battery was found at the blast site.

