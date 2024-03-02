Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:12 IST
Bengaluru Cafe Blast LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah to Visit Bengaluru Blast Site Today
A low intensity bomb blast took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, injuring 10 people. The suspect has been identified.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru: A low intensity bomb blast took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, Karnataka on March 1, injuring 10 people. Earlier suspected to be a cylinder blast, the Bengaluru cafe blast has turned out to be a well-planned terrorist attack. The blast occurred at the Whitefield branch of the famous Rameshwaram Cafe, in which the prime suspect has been identified. Catch all the LIVE updates about the Bengaluru Blast in Rameshwaram Cafe.
CM Siddaramaiah to visit Bengaluru blast site today
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will arrive at the Rameshwaram Cafe this afternoon after the IED blast at the eatery
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Suspect identified
A suspect has been identified in the Rameshwaram Cafe via closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage. A man is seen wearing a white cap and standing inside the Rameshwaram Cafe. He apparently went in to have breakfast at the eatery and placed a bag full of explosives in the cafe, which caused the blast.
The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been fitted with a timer, confirmed the police.
Advertisement
UAPA case registered
The Bengaluru police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act (UAPA).
Advertisement
CM holds meet after Bengaluru blast
It has been reported that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting of the state Home Department officials in the wake of the blast. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is doing the investigation with seven to eight teams.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 10:12 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.