Advertisement

Bengaluru: The National Investigations Agency conducted raids at five different locations in Karnataka including Bengaluru on Wednesday early morning.

As per Republic's sources, these searches were conducted at the premises of individuals suspected to be in contact with the bomber from Bengaluru's Rameswaram cafe blast.

Advertisement

The NIA sleuths are interrogating individuals at the residences raided.

This development comes as the central probing agency is looking for the bomber. Several pictures and videos have been acquired.

