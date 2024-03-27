Updated March 27th, 2024 at 07:32 IST
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA Raids Multiple Locations to Nab Absconding Suspects
The NIA raids at five different locations in Karnataka including Bengaluru on Wednesday early morning.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
File photo for National Investigation Agency. | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Bengaluru: The National Investigations Agency conducted raids at five different locations in Karnataka including Bengaluru on Wednesday early morning.
As per Republic's sources, these searches were conducted at the premises of individuals suspected to be in contact with the bomber from Bengaluru's Rameswaram cafe blast.
Advertisement
The NIA sleuths are interrogating individuals at the residences raided.
This development comes as the central probing agency is looking for the bomber. Several pictures and videos have been acquired.
Advertisement
Published March 27th, 2024 at 07:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories9 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.