Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: More Than Half of Tamil Nadu's Portion Completed

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu, more than 50 % of the construction work on the four-lane brownfield Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE) has been completed, as per media reports.

The 106 km extended project will cost ₹5,971 crore to build. Besides, the access-controlled road will move 85 km across Andhra Pradesh and 71 km via Karnataka, according to media reports.

The project is being actualized by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the organization has reportedly said that construction is racing now as the monsoon is ending and there is land and material obtainable

The road in Tamil Nadu will feature 34 major bridges, 31 minor bridges, three rail over bridges, two truck lay-bys, three rest places, and three interchanges. With 62.22% of the stretch done, the one that is swiftest is the one between Walajapet and Arakkonam.

Out of the three States, Karnataka has completed the most work—87 percent—at a cost of ₹5,465.08 crore. There will be four grade separators, 63 underpasses, 15 major bridges, 47 minor bridges, four toll plazas, and one truck lay-by along this section.

Road laying work has commenced in all three of the Andhra Pradesh's project sections, which are being underway at a total cost of ₹4,259 crore. So far, an average of forty percent of the work has been completed.

The complete length of the under-construction BCE Project, which will help cut down travel time between the two cities, is around 258 km. It will pass through seven districts – three in Karnataka (Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, and Kolar), Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, and three in Tamil Nadu (Vellore, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur).



