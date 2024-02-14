English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: More Than Half of Tamil Nadu's Portion Completed

In Tamil Nadu, more than 50 % of the construction work on the four-lane brownfield Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE) has been completed, as per media reports.

Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu to get its first expressway between Chennai and Tiruchirapalli
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: More Than Half of Tamil Nadu's Portion Completed | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu, more than 50 % of the construction work on the four-lane brownfield Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE) has been completed, as per media reports. 

The 106 km extended project will cost ₹5,971 crore to build. Besides, the access-controlled road will move 85 km across Andhra Pradesh and 71 km via Karnataka, according to media reports. 

Advertisement

The project is being actualized by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the organization has reportedly said that construction is racing  now as the monsoon is ending and there is land and material obtainable

The road in Tamil Nadu will feature 34 major bridges, 31 minor bridges, three rail over bridges, two truck lay-bys, three rest places, and three interchanges. With 62.22% of the stretch done, the one that is swiftest is the one between Walajapet and Arakkonam.

Advertisement

Out of the three States, Karnataka has completed the most work—87 percent—at a cost of ₹5,465.08 crore. There will be four grade separators, 63 underpasses, 15 major bridges, 47 minor bridges, four toll plazas, and one truck lay-by along this section.

Road laying work has commenced in all three of the Andhra Pradesh's project sections, which are being underway at a total cost of ₹4,259 crore. So far, an average of forty percent of the work has been completed.

Advertisement

The complete length of the under-construction BCE Project, which will help cut down travel time between the two cities, is around 258 km. It will pass through seven districts – three in Karnataka (Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, and Kolar), Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, and three in Tamil Nadu (Vellore, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur).

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

13 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement