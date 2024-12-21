Bengaluru Civic Body Issues Notice To Virat Kohli's Pub Over Fire Safety Violations

Bengaluru: Cricketer Virat Kohli ’s One8 Commune pub in Bengaluru reportedly received notice from the Bengaluru civic body over a complaint alleging lapses in fire safety norms. According to the reports, the Bengaluru civic body has issued a notice to Virat Kohli’s pub over fire safety violations. Notably, Kohli’s pub, located near Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been accused of operating without obtaining mandatory clearances, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)'s notice follows a complaint filed by social activist Venkatesh, who claims that the lack of fire safety measures poses a risk.

It is alleged that the management of One 8 Commune has failed to respond or take corrective action despite previous notice. The civic body has now given the establishment a 7-day deadline to provide an explanation, warning of legal action if compliance is not ensured.

In June, the Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against One8 Commune, along with other establishments on MG Road, for operating beyond the stipulated time.

The pub was found to be open until 1.30 am, beyond the permitted closing time of 1 am, the FIR alleged. The police action was based on complaints about loud music being played in the area late at night.