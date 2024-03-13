×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Bengaluru Claims 2nd Spot in Utilising Treated Used Water: Study

Out of 500 cities across 10 states, none of them scored more than 3. While 47 cities scored above 2.25, another 151 scored between 1.5 and 2.25.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Water Supply
The study highlighted that though these cities are focusing on used water management, their efforts need a more holistic approach. | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid the water crisis in India’s tech city Bengaluru, a report released by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has placed it on the second spot in an assessment of used water management. The top spot was claimed by Surat which scored 3.32 out of 5 whereas Bengaluru scored 3.23.

Out of 500 cities across 10 states, none of them scored more than 3. While 47 cities scored above 2.25, another 151 scored between 1.5 and 2.25.

Advertisement

The study named as ‘Enabling Circular Economy in Used Water Management in India: A Municipal Index for Assessing Urban Local Bodies’ Performance’ was based on 27 indicators under 25 parameters across five themes including finance, infrastructure, efficiency, governance, and data and information.

The 10 states where the research was conducted included Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. These 10 states have adopted a treated used water policy for reusing treated household sewage.

Advertisement

The findings were based on the latest national-level sewage inventory data published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2021 and other government and non-government sources.

With the rise in demand of urban water and decreasing groundwater tables, the study urged urban local bodies (ULBs) nationwide to augment treatment and reuse of used water for non-potable purposes such as horticulture and industrial usage.

Advertisement

The study highlighted that though these cities are focusing on used water management, their efforts need a more holistic approach.

In Bengaluru, the treated used water is utilised to fill lakes within the city and for irrigation purposes in the neighbouring parched districts. A water expert said that the water shortage in the city is currently in areas where there is no piped water supply and that they depend on borewells.
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

10 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

19 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mark Coleman hospitalized after saving his parents from house fire

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Made In India Rocket Launcher ‘Pinaka’ On Display In Pokhran | Watch

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Punjab Police constable result 2023 declared, check here

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. BOJ plans bond buying guidance post YCC exit

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Rematch: Biden and Trump Clinch Presidential Nominations

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo