The study highlighted that though these cities are focusing on used water management, their efforts need a more holistic approach. | Image:Social Media

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid the water crisis in India’s tech city Bengaluru, a report released by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has placed it on the second spot in an assessment of used water management. The top spot was claimed by Surat which scored 3.32 out of 5 whereas Bengaluru scored 3.23.

Out of 500 cities across 10 states, none of them scored more than 3. While 47 cities scored above 2.25, another 151 scored between 1.5 and 2.25.

Advertisement

The study named as ‘Enabling Circular Economy in Used Water Management in India: A Municipal Index for Assessing Urban Local Bodies’ Performance’ was based on 27 indicators under 25 parameters across five themes including finance, infrastructure, efficiency, governance, and data and information.

The 10 states where the research was conducted included Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. These 10 states have adopted a treated used water policy for reusing treated household sewage.

Advertisement

The findings were based on the latest national-level sewage inventory data published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2021 and other government and non-government sources.

With the rise in demand of urban water and decreasing groundwater tables, the study urged urban local bodies (ULBs) nationwide to augment treatment and reuse of used water for non-potable purposes such as horticulture and industrial usage.

Advertisement

The study highlighted that though these cities are focusing on used water management, their efforts need a more holistic approach.

In Bengaluru, the treated used water is utilised to fill lakes within the city and for irrigation purposes in the neighbouring parched districts. A water expert said that the water shortage in the city is currently in areas where there is no piped water supply and that they depend on borewells.

