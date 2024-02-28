South Western Railways has announced that the timings of the Vande Bharat train running between Bengaluru and Coimbatore are going to change. The Railways Board has approved the new timings, and the board has asked regular commuters to take note.



Currently, the Vande Bharat departs from Coimbatore at 5.00 am and reaches the Bengaluru Cant Station by 1.50 pm. And the time of leaving the Bengaluru Cant Station is 11.30 am and will reach Coimbatore by 8.00 pm.



But from March 11, the train will be leaving Coimbatore at 7.25 a.m. and will reach Bengaluru Cantt Station by 1.50 p.m. And in return, the train will depart from Bengaluru Cantt Station at 2.20 pm, and the arrival time of the train in Coimbatore is 8.45 pm.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six semi-high-speed trains in December, including the Karnataka new Vande Bharat trains. The Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru – Coimbatore, and Mangaluru – Madgaon, are operated with these new additions. Karnataka state now has five Vande Bharat trains that travel to various destinations.



The Vande Bharat train running between Bengaluru and Coimbatore is a big help for students and business people because both cities are busy places for different reasons. The train travels 380 kilometres in about six hours and stops at Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. Bengaluru already has Vande Bharat trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

