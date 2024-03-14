Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:44 IST
Bengaluru Couple Overtakes Ambulance, Assaults Driver, Booked
In a shocking incident, a couple was arrested for allegedly assaulting a veterinary ambulance driver after overtaking in Belthangady on Tuesday.
The accused persons have been identified as Sharath and Shruthi in Bengaluru.
The veterinary ambulance belonging to the Animal Husbandry Department was on its way from Kadaba to Neriya and when it reached Laila in Belthangady taluk.
The couple, who were in an SUV, overtook the ambulance.
The couple then blocked the ambulance and Sharath allegedly assaulted the driver while Shruthi abused the ambulance crew.
The ambulance driver identified Rakshit, who was admitted to hospital, said, “There was an emergency at Neriya and while I was on the way, the couple attacked me though the siren was switched on. The couple are from Bengaluru. They overtook my vehicle, blocked it and assaulted me”.
A case has been registered at the Belthangady Police station.
March 14th, 2024
