Bengaluru Couple Overtakes Ambulance, Assaults Driver, Booked

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a couple was arrested for allegedly assaulting a veterinary ambulance driver after overtaking in Belthangady on Tuesday.

The accused persons have been identified as Sharath and Shruthi in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

A couple was arrested for assaulting a veterinary ambulance driver allegedly after overtaking it, near #Laila in #Belthangady taluk on Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Sharath and Shruthi from #Bengaluru.



The veterinary ambulance belonging to the Animal Husbandry… pic.twitter.com/dWMtwZdqsR — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 14, 2024

The veterinary ambulance belonging to the Animal Husbandry Department was on its way from Kadaba to Neriya and when it reached Laila in Belthangady taluk.

Advertisement

The couple, who were in an SUV, overtook the ambulance.

The couple then blocked the ambulance and Sharath allegedly assaulted the driver while Shruthi abused the ambulance crew.

Advertisement

The ambulance driver identified Rakshit, who was admitted to hospital, said, “There was an emergency at Neriya and while I was on the way, the couple attacked me though the siren was switched on. The couple are from Bengaluru. They overtook my vehicle, blocked it and assaulted me”.

A case has been registered at the Belthangady Police station.

Advertisement