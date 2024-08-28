Published 15:19 IST, August 28th 2024
Bengaluru Court Extends Judicial Custody of Darshan & Other Accused Till September 9
A court here on Wednesday extended till September nine the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A court here on Wednesday extended till September nine the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:19 IST, August 28th 2024