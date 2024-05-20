Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a huge relief to Former-Karnataka Minister and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, a Bengaluru Court on Monday granted him bail in connection with a sexual assault case. Revanna was granted bail in the case registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura Town police station on the complaint of a 47-year-old house help.

Earlier, the 66-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) legislator in Karnataka Assembly was granted interim relief by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in an alleged case of kidnapping. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), had objected to the grant of bail by arguing against Revanna’s bail, but the Judge ordered bail.

According to the information, the case was registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involving allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against a 47-year-old house help.

Prajwal Revanna, who is also allegedly the prime accused in the case, reportedly left for Germany on April 27 after several obscene videos related to the sensational sex scandal surfaced. An arrest warrant has also been issued against him in the sexual assault case.

Following which the Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal.

Notably, HD Revanna was arrested May 4 and was remanded into four-day police custody. He was later sent into judicial custody. Towards the end of his judicial custody, he secured conditional bail from a special court for MPs and MLAs.

