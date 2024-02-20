Advertisement

Bengaluru: City court to handover 27 kilograms of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's gold to Tamil Nadu government.

Judge asked the officers to "bring a photographer, videographer and six big trunks with necessary security, for collecting the jewels from court"

Advertisement

This procedure will mark the beginning of the final judicial process to sell her assets and mobilize the Rs 100 Cr fine imposed on her in disproportionate assets case.

On January 23, 2024, a special court in Bengaluru ruled that valuable jewellery, worth crores, seized during the disproportionate assets case against the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa should be returned to the Tamil Nadu government.

Advertisement

The court also ordered that the Tamil Nadu government must pay Rs 5 crore in compensation to Karnataka for the expenses incurred in conducting the disproportionate assets case.