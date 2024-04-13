×

Updated June 7th, 2022 at 13:36 IST

Bengaluru Covid news: City's civic agency makes masks a must, to increase tests

With rising COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the civic agency in the city has made masks compulsory in public places & decided to increase the tests for the virus.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru Covid News
Image: Representative/PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With rising COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the civic agency in the city has made masks compulsory in public places and decided to increase the tests for the virus from the existing 16,000 a day to 20,000 a day.

Everyday, more than 200 new COVID cases are being reported and we are conducting 16,000 tests. Now, the Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has asked us to increase the tests to 20,000 from 16,000 by the BBMP and 4,000 at the private labs. We will strengthen the information, education and communication activities, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner Dr Harish Kumar told reporters on Monday.

He said the Chief Commissioner has directed all the Marshals to educate people on wearing of masks. They are ensuring masks at public places, including malls.

From today, we will ask people through Marshals to wear masks at public places, Kumar added.

Since many cases of severe acute respiratory illness and influenza-like illness are coming in private clinics, the chief commissioner has asked BBMP officials to survey in each zone and submit a report, the officer said.

He, however, appealed to the people not to panic.

The State reported over 300 cases on Sunday and one death due to COVID-19.

Image: Representative/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Published June 7th, 2022 at 13:36 IST

