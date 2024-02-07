Bengaluru Engineering Student on Bike Mowed Down by Bus, Disturbing Video Emerges

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old engineering student was killed after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ran her over on Friday. The mishap took place at around 8:30 AM when the student was on her way to the college. The deceased has been identified as Kusumita. She was on the way to the institute on her bike.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged wherein a group of people rushed to stop the city bus as it ran over the girl. The onlookers signal urgently for the bus driver to move backwards, while some individuals rush to extract the body trapped beneath the tyre. Commuters inside the bus quickly disembark, joining the crowd in the rescue effort.

A report has been filed at the Malleswaram police station. However, as of now, the bus driver remains at large.