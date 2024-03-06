Advertisement

Bengaluru: India's Silicon Valley, is facing a emerging water crisis alongside the threat of a hotter summer ahead, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city's temperatures may soar by up to two degrees Celsius compared to previous years. February has already shown signs of this heat, with temperatures averaging 34.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees higher than usual. IMD's senior scientist, A Prasad, links this trend to global warming. March typically sees an average temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, but this year it could peak at 35.5 degrees Celsius. April's average of 34.1 degrees Celsius might rise to 36 degrees Celsius, and May may hit 35 degrees Celsius, higher than the usual 33.1 degrees Celsius, according to IMD reports.

The impact isn't confined to Bangalore; other parts of Karnataka are also bracing for warmer weather. Coastal areas and north interior Karnataka may face heatwaves by late March, extending into April and May. However, there's hope on the horizon. IMD predicts a 70 percent chance of above-normal rainfall during the monsoon. Bangalore could receive 14.7 mm of rain in March, 61.7 mm in April, and 128.7 mm in May. Prasad suggested that dry weather will persist until mid-March, with rain likely in Bangalore thereafter, possibly by the second or third week of the month.

The State Govt’s Steps to Address the Water Crisis

Further, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in response to the growing water scarcity crisis in the city, announced the allocation of Rs 210 crore to district-level authorities to manage the escalating situation. Out of this allocation, Rs 70 crore will be utilised to drill new borewells wherever necessary to access water, Siddaramaiah revealed following a meeting to assess the crisis. On the urgency of the matter, he issued clear directives to officials, urging them not to be lethargic or negligent in their efforts. "At no cost should there be any drinking water problem. We'll provide any amount of funds required," Siddaramaiah asserted.

The severity of the situation is evident, with 412 gram panchayats across 98 taluks dealing with drinking water shortages. In response, the government has mobilised resources, with 204 water tankers deployed in 175 villages, alongside the utilisation of 596 borewells. In Bengaluru alone, 120 tankers from BBMP and 232 from BWSSB are in operation to mitigate the crisis. Additionally, private borewells are being tapped in 29 wards, reflecting the extent of the measures taken to secure water access for residents.

Siddaramaiah noted a concerning trend of worsening conditions since February, identifying 7,408 villages as potentially vulnerable. To address this, agreements have been reached with 7,340 private borewell owners, underscoring collaborative efforts to tackle the crisis at its core. The chief minister mandated the establishment of district and taluk-level control rooms and helplines to streamline coordination and response efforts. Despite the challenges, Siddaramaiah provided reassurance regarding rainfall predictions, with 9 mm of pre-monsoon rainfall expected. "According to the weather forecast, normal rainfall is expected," he stated, offering a glimmer of hope amid the crisis. While water levels in reservoirs have dipped, Siddaramaiah highlighted that the situation remains manageable, except for the Tungabhadra reservoir, where proactive measures are being taken to ensure water availability until June.

Further releasing the interconnectedness of challenges, the government has allocated Rs 40 crore to departments overseeing animal husbandry, agriculture, and sericulture to preemptively address fodder shortages. Siddaramaiah added to the importance of proactive measures, citing the absence of fodder shortages barring isolated pockets.

Deadline & Depletion

Also in a bid to enforce accountability and regulation, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had previously issued a warning to private water tanker operators. Out of 3,500 water tankers in the city, only 219 have registered with authorities. This ended up with the state government setting up a deadline for registration by March 7. Non-compliance will result in government seizure, signalling a crackdown on unregulated practices worsening the crisis, reports said.

Furthermore, officials have been instructed to repurpose unused milk tankers for water supply and hasten the activation of dormant drinking water centres. Bescom officials have been tasked with registering all borewells, with Shivakumar stressing the gravity of the situation, citing the depletion of over 3,000 borewells in Bengaluru.

