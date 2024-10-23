sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Floods: BBMP Seals Kendriya Vihar Apartment Complex Amid Heavy Rains, Confirms Shivakumar

Published 19:43 IST, October 23rd 2024

Bengaluru Floods: BBMP Seals Kendriya Vihar Apartment Complex Amid Heavy Rains, Confirms Shivakumar

With the city civic body, BBMP has decided to seal the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex for the next seven days after it was inundated due to heavy rains.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bengaluru Floods
Residents of flooded Bengaluru apartment complex may have to be forcibly shifted: Shivakumar | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:43 IST, October 23rd 2024