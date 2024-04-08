Advertisement

Viral News: Bengaluru is in the news these days for different reasons, be it the water crisis in Bengaluru, climate change in Bengaluru, or what not.

In this order, viral post has surfaced on social media that claims a restaurant is serving a drink named after Bengaluru's one of the most polluted lakes.

Advertisement

The viral post shared by Arnav Gupta on social media platform X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Bangalore Oota Company has a drink called “Varthur Overflow” which is a play on the Varthur Lake pollution incident. This city literally will make memes to the point of parody cocktails instead of fix itself’

The viral post takes a witty jibe over the water pollution issues in Bengaluru city.

Advertisement

Varthur Overflow Drink Viral Post:

Bangalore Oota Company has a drink called “Varthur Overflow” which is a play on the Varthur Lake pollution incident 😂😂



This city literally will make memes to the point of parody cocktails instead of fix itself 🥲 pic.twitter.com/PfmxNIKoLZ — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) April 7, 2024

The owners of the Bengaluru Oota Company restaurant in Whitefield have introduced a cocktail drink called ‘Varthur Overflow’ which is named after Bengaluru's one of the most polluted lakes, Varthur Lake.

The overall look of the drink resembles the foamy and polluted lake water of Varthur Lake.

Advertisement

This ‘Varthur Overflow’ drink post has now gone viral on social media, and netizens are going all guns blazing in the comment section.

One comments says, ‘Can pass as Bellandur Lake Snowfall as well’ taking a jibe at another lake in Bengaluru, another user comments, ‘Brilliant This makes me miss Bangalore so much.’

Advertisement

One more user writes, ‘You gotta say it's evocative. The colour of the water, the windswept foam, the overwhelmed bridge. 100% accurate.’

screengrab of comment section