Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 8th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Bengaluru Food Joint Serves Drink Named After Varthur Lake, Netizens React

Viral post has surfaced on social media that claims a restaurant is serving a drink 'Varthur Overflow' named after Bengaluru's one of the most polluted lakes.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Drink inspired by Bengaluru's Varthur Lake called 'Varthur Overflow'
Drink inspired by Bengaluru's Varthur Lake called 'Varthur Overflow' | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral News: Bengaluru is in the news these days for different reasons, be it the water crisis in Bengaluru, climate change in Bengaluru, or what not.

In this order, viral post has surfaced on social media that claims a restaurant is serving a drink named after Bengaluru's one of the most polluted lakes.

The viral post shared by Arnav Gupta on social media platform X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Bangalore Oota Company has a drink called “Varthur Overflow” which is a play on the Varthur Lake pollution incident. This city literally will make memes to the point of parody cocktails instead of fix itself’

The viral post takes a witty jibe over the water pollution issues in Bengaluru city.

Varthur Overflow Drink Viral Post:

The owners of the Bengaluru Oota Company restaurant in Whitefield have introduced a cocktail drink called ‘Varthur Overflow’ which is named after Bengaluru's one of the most polluted lakes, Varthur Lake.

The overall look of the drink resembles the foamy and polluted lake water of Varthur Lake.

This ‘Varthur Overflow’ drink post has now gone viral on social media, and netizens are going all guns blazing in the comment section.

One comments says, ‘Can pass as Bellandur Lake Snowfall as well’ taking a jibe at another lake in Bengaluru, another user comments, ‘Brilliant This makes me miss Bangalore so much.’

One more user writes, ‘You gotta say it's evocative. The colour of the water, the windswept foam, the overwhelmed bridge. 100% accurate.’

screengrab of comment section

    

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Viral

