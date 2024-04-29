Advertisement

Bengaluru: Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna is undergoing treatment for a "minor ailment", the private hospital where he has been admitted said on Monday as PTI reported.

The 91-year-old is "medically stable" and is recovering well, it said.

Manipal Hospital said the former union minister is being treated under Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a team of medical experts.

"Krishna is medically stable. He is recovering well and there is no need for worry," the hospital said in a statement.