Bengaluru: Bengaluru city is going to face double whammy situation as city is inching towards hotter summer besides acute water scarcity. According to India Meteorological Department, temperature in the 'Silicon Valley' will increase by two degrees Celsius as compared to usual summer average.

Meanwhile, today, March 5, 2024, Bengaluru city IMD observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C which is 3.5°C above normal temperature.

According to popular X handle ‘Karnataka Weather’, “Bengaluru will break an ATR of 37.3°C in 1996. Prev high: 37.2°C in 2021.”



A senior IMD scientist A Prasad credited the trend to global warming according to media reports.

Bengaluru's average temperature in February was 34.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius above average, signalling the arrival of this hot wave.

March temperatures in the city are typically 33.4 degrees Celsius, but this year they could be as high as 35.5 degrees on certain days. According to IMD, April's average temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius might increase to 36 degrees Celsius, and May's average temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius might drop to 35 degrees Celsius.

In addition to Bengaluru, higher-than-normal temperatures are predicted for other regions of Karnataka. By the end of March, heatwaves may be experienced in coastal areas and the north interior Karnataka. These conditions could persist throughout April and May.

Positively, IMD predicts a 70 percent possibility of monsoon rainfall that is above average. 14.7 mm of rain is predicted for Bengaluru in March, 61.7 mm in April, and 128.7 mm in May. According to Prasad, there is a chance of rain in Bengaluru during the second or third week of the month, but dry weather is expected to last till mid-March.