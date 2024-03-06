×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Bengaluru Double Whammy: City Inching Towards Hotter Weather Amid Acute Water Crisis

Bengaluru city is going to face double whammy situation as city is inching towards hotter summer besides acute water scarcity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Record Heat of 2023
Bengaluru Double Whammy: City Inching Towards Hotter Weather Amid Acute Water Crisis | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city is going to face double whammy situation as city is inching towards hotter summer besides acute water scarcity. According to India Meteorological Department, temperature in the 'Silicon Valley' will increase by two degrees Celsius as compared to usual summer average. 

Meanwhile, today, March 5, 2024, Bengaluru city IMD observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C  which is 3.5°C above normal temperature. 

Advertisement

According to popular X handle ‘Karnataka Weather’, “Bengaluru will break an ATR of 37.3°C in 1996. Prev high: 37.2°C in 2021.”
 


A senior IMD scientist A Prasad credited the trend to global warming according to media reports.

Bengaluru's average temperature in February was 34.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius above average, signalling the arrival of this hot wave.

Advertisement

March temperatures in the city are typically 33.4 degrees Celsius, but this year they could be as high as 35.5 degrees on certain days. According to IMD, April's average temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius might increase to 36 degrees Celsius, and May's average temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius might drop to 35 degrees Celsius.

In addition to Bengaluru, higher-than-normal temperatures are predicted for other regions of Karnataka. By the end of March, heatwaves may be experienced in coastal areas and the north interior Karnataka. These conditions could persist throughout April and May. 

Advertisement

Positively, IMD predicts a 70 percent possibility of monsoon rainfall that is above average. 14.7 mm of rain is predicted for Bengaluru in March, 61.7 mm in April, and 128.7 mm in May. According to Prasad, there is a chance of rain in Bengaluru during the second or third week of the month, but dry weather is expected to last till mid-March.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

an hour ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

8 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

8 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

10 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

10 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Domestic tournaments give national players a chance: Tendulkar

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. As TMC Questions Justice Abhijit's Move, BJP Gives Strong Retort

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. WPL: Top-5 Leading run-scorers after DC vs MI game

    Web Stories17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo