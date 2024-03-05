English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

'Explosion at 2:48 PM on Saturday': Karnataka Govt Gets Another Bomb Threat Mail

Bengaluru News: The bomb threats extend to various public places such as buses, trains, temples, and restaurants.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Govt Gets Another Bomb Threat Mail (Representational Picture) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Days after an explosion rocked Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram cafe, Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Bengaluru Police Commissioner have received a bomb threat email. The threatening mail has warned of an explosion in Bengaluru on Saturday at 2:48 PM. 

The email, allegedly sent by a person named Shahid Khan, prompted the police to initiate a Suo Moto case at the Cybercrime Police station on March 4th. The threats extend to various public places such as buses, trains, temples, and restaurants. 

There are also mentions of planting bombs during public events like Ambari Utsav (Carnival) buses. The perpetrators have demanded a ransom of $2.5 million to refrain from carrying out the bomb threat in the city. 

On the other hand, the probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). At least 10 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA.

This development comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government may consider handing over the probe to the NIA if the need arises.

So far, Karnataka Police's investigation of the blast has been assisted by officials of the NIA, National Security Group (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said.

The explosion is suspected to be carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

