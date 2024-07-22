sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:39 IST, July 22nd 2024

'Unsafe, Scary': Bengaluru Woman Threatened by Auto Driver in Fare Dispute. What Happened Next

A woman was abused and threatened by an auto driver in Bengaluru. As she shared her petrifying experience on the internet, the Police has responded to her post.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman abused by auto driver in Bengaluru over fare dispute
Recently, Bangalore has been in news for growing concerns over rogue auto drivers | Image: pexels/Rep Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:39 IST, July 22nd 2024