Updated March 12th, 2024 at 00:27 IST

Bengaluru: Major Fire at Kareem Saab Layout in Peenya [Watch]

A major fire occurred at the Kareem Saab Layout in Peenya, Bengaluru, Karanataka on Monday night, in which a scrap warehouse went up in flames.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Bengaluru: Fire in Peenya
Bengaluru: Fire in Peenya | Image:ANI File Photo
Breaking: A major fire occurred at the Kareem Saab Layout in Peenya, Bengaluru, Karanataka on Monday night. A scrap warehouse went up in flames due to a suspected short circuit. The fire engulfed houses in the neighbourhood, which were damaged. The incident was reported at 10.30 pm.

The Rajagopal Nagar police rushed to the spot. Eight fire engines and over 50 fire and emergency personnel were sent to the spot, who are working towards dousing the fire.

This is a developing story.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

