Advertisement

Breaking: A major fire occurred at the Kareem Saab Layout in Peenya, Bengaluru, Karanataka on Monday night. A scrap warehouse went up in flames due to a suspected short circuit. The fire engulfed houses in the neighbourhood, which were damaged. The incident was reported at 10.30 pm.

The Rajagopal Nagar police rushed to the spot. Eight fire engines and over 50 fire and emergency personnel were sent to the spot, who are working towards dousing the fire.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.