Advertisement

Bengaluru: A biker lost his life while two pillion riders are struggling for life after the bike they were riding on plunged into a pit dug by the Jalmandali (BWSSB -Water Board of Bengaluru). This incident has raised concerns over the negligence by the civic body.

According to sources, the tragic incident took place at Kommaghatta Circle near Kengeri in the city.

Advertisement

Sources said the pit was dug up for installation of a water pipe lane.

After the mishap, the victims were rushed to a hospital by locals.

Advertisement

Sources revealed that the civic body had not put up any board outside the site. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. More details are awaited.

